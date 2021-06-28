Dr. Richard Emanuel Burman, 89, Edina, died peacefully at home on June 19, 2021.
Dick was born Oct. 15, 1931, to Frederick and Alice (Johnson) Burman at their home in the Malmo General Store on the northeast corner of Mille Lacs Lake. He graduated from Aitkin High School in 1949 and the University of Minnesota Medical School in 1956. He married Beverly Wold, on Feb. 14, 1953. Dick established a general medical practice with George Pettersen in Aitkin in 1957 and provided care to the community for 16 years. In 1973 he joined the Richfield Medical Group as a family practice physician until his retirement. His career spanned many changes—from covering many miles making house calls in Aitkin County to being the Chief of Staff at Fairview Southdale Hospital.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters: Myrtle Carson, Evelyn Burman, Ardelle MacLeod and Florence Lackie.
He is survived by his wife, Beverly; daughters: Susan Burman, Eden Prairie; Shelley (Lance) Little, Sunfish Lake; Jane (Kent) Cummings, Aitkin; Rebecca (Robert) Rorke, Edina; Ann (Michael) Sadler, Boise, Idaho; and Sarah (Roger) Sklar, Lake Oswego, Oregon; he is also survived by seven grandchildren: Katie and John Cummings; Megan, Fredrik and Jenny Sadler; and Ryan and Evan Sklar; sisters, Violet Engquist, Richfield and Caryl Feck, Scottsdale, Arizona.
Memorials in his name can be made to U of M Masonic Children’s Hospital Greatest Need Fund or the Union Gospel Mission or donor’s choice.
His body has been bequeathed to the U of M Medical School Anatomy Bequest Program. A celebration of his life is being planned for Sept. 15, 2021, details available at a later date.
Funeral arrangements by University of Minnesota Medical School Anatomy Bequest Program.