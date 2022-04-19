Richard "Dick" Blomberg, 74 passed away on April 8, 2022 after a long battle with Parkinson's Disease. His loving heart, ready smile, and many jokes will be missed by family, friends, and the hundreds of students he fondly remembered from his 34 years of teaching.
Funeral Services will be held on Good Friday, April 15th at 2:00 p.m. at Landstad Lutheran Church in Shevlin, MN with Pastor Micah carpenter officiating. In 1992, Dick's mom, Verna, had her funeral service on Good Friday as well. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services at the church. Graveside service will follow at Landstad Cemetery in Shevlin. Luncheon will be served in the fellowship hall at the church. The Cease Family Funeral Home of Bagley assisted the family with arrangements.
Dick was born July 9,1947 to John Edgar and Verna J. Blomberg of Palisade, Minnesota. In 1967, he was married to Marie Sukraw also of Palisade. He attended College at Bemidji State University in Bemidji, MN where he obtained his Bachelor's Degree in Education. In 1972, Dick moved the family to Bagley, MN where he began teaching Social Studies. Over his 34-year tenure, he also taught World Religions, Geography, History as well as a Home-Economics and Nutrition class, and study hall. Dick enjoyed hunting, fishing, tinkering with anything computer related or electronic, and spending time with family. He was a dedicated, loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather, who touched so many with his gentle spirit. He was especially loved by his students and grandchildren for his "7th grade sense of humor".
He is survived by his wife - Marie; his children - Melinda (Shane) Carlson of Roseau, MN; Leanne (David) Avery of Grand Marais, MN; Rich (Julie) Blomberg of Bemidji, MN; Honorary Son - Todd (Teddy) DeShane of Shevlin, MN, Grandchildren: Savannah Carlson, Elias (Kiawna) Carlson, Karlie (Vallen) Cook, Micah Avery, Josiah Avery, Abraham Avery, Taylor Blomberg, Ashdyn Blomberg, Honorary Grandson - Allen DeShane; Great Grandchildren: Declan Carlson and Awnika Carlson. Brothers - Harvey (Judy) of Aitkin, MN and James (Donna) Blomberg of Silver Bay, MN. Numerous nieces and nephews.
Dick was preceded in death by his parents and his brothers: Clement, John and David.