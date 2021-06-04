Richard “Dick” Raymond Pierson, 93, Aitkin, passed away Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at Aitkin Health Services, Aitkin.
He was born July 30, 1927 in Minneapolis to Raymond and Helen (Mattila) Pierson. Dick was a veteran of the United States Navy and served as a radar technician on the USS Wisconsin and was a member of Aitkin American Legion Post #86. Dick enjoyed fishing, hunting, gardening, time with his dogs, watching “Gunsmoke” and “Jeopardy,” listening to old-time country music, dancing, playing cards and especially spending time with his family. Dick will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
Dick was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Ann Pierson; parents; son, James Scott Pierson; granddaughter, Heidi Jacqueline Finch; sister and brother-in-law, Carol (Earl) Ruzin; brother-in-law, Howard Sybrant.
Dick is survived by his son, Richard “Rick” Pierson, Aitkin; daughters, Jeanne (John, Sr.) Finch, Blaine and Jacqueline (Jan Hansen) Pierson, Mesa, Arizona; step-son, Jeff (Jan) Erickson, Owasso, Oklahoma; grandchildren: Lori Ann (Shane) Rosch, Heidi Finch, Johnny (Allison) Finch, Genelle “Jelly Belly” (Roger) Weinbrenner, James Finch, Beth (Kevin) Milligan, Anny Finch, Jeffrey Erickson and Jay Erickson; great-grandchildren: Bailey Rosch, Zach Finch, Connor Finch, Grady Weinbrenner, Alex Finch, Emmit Weinbrenner, Zoe Finch, Kaden Milligan, Bella Rosch, Colton Weinbrenner, Piper Finch, Hattie Milligan and Zane Finch; sister, Shirley Sybrant, Brooklyn Park; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Services will be Tuesday, June 8 at 11 a.m. at Sorensen-Root-Thompson Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Aitkin. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Military honors will be provided by Aitkin American Legion Post #86 and Aitkin V.F.W. Post #1727. Interment will be in Baldwin Cemetery, Princeton. To sign the guestbook, go to: www.srtfuneral.com. Arrangements are with Sorensen-Root-Thompson Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Aitkin.