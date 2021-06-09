Richard “Dick” L. Tast, 73, Palisade, and formerly of McGregor, died Monday, May 31, 2021 at his residence.
He was born May 21, 1948 in Aitkin to Lennart Otto Erick and Eleanor “Peggy” Marion (Bailey) Tast. He grew up in McGregor and graduated from McGregor High School in 1966. He was a U.S. Navy veteran serving in the Vietnam War. He attended college and earned a welding degree and a business degree. Richard was united in marriage to Doreen M. (Parker) Dec. 17, 1977 in Warroad. He owned several businesses in the McGregor area including Bear Paw Woodworking and Craft shop and the Video Vault rental store. He enjoyed exercising and running, including in marathons. Richard was an accomplished wood worker and fisherman. He competed in Bass Masters tournaments and more recently, had discovered a passion for catfishing.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Richard is survived by his wife, Doreen, Palisade; three children: Laura (Jesse) LaFreniere, Duluth; Anna (A.J.) Clark, Floodwood ; Michael Tast, McGregor; five grandchildren: Celeste, Noah, Alexandra, Ava and Archer; three sisters: Elaine (Dick) Nordstrom, Duluth; Judy (Dennis) Young, Mountain Home, Arkansas; Cathy (John) Kunze, Mahtowa; one brother, Gary (Jeanne) Tast, McGregor; many other special relatives and friends.
Memorial service will be 11 a.m., Saturday, June 12, 2021 at the United Methodist Church in McGregor. Pastor Diane Brennan will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial with military honors will be at Woodland Cemetery, McGregor. Following the burial, everyone is invited to the Tast’s residence (30205 478th Lane, Palisade, MN. 56469) to celebrate Dick’s life. Arrangements are with McGregor Funeral Home & Cremation Services in McGregor. To leave a message of condolence please go to www.srtfuneral.com.