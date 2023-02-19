Richard "Dick" W. Laird, 77, of Aitkin passed away peacefully on Friday, February 17, 2023. He was born on July 14, 1945, in Aitkin to Donald and Elsie (Potz) Laird. He grew up in Aitkin, attended Aitkin High School and graduated in 1963. In 1965 he joined and proudly served in the United States Army. Dick was united in marriage to Joyce Hensel August 30, 1969, in Aitkin where they remained and raised their family.
Dick was a Lineman for the REA/Mille Lacs Electric for 40 years. He could often be found hunting with the Hensel Clan, where there was sure to be a good story regardless if they were successful or not. Dick loved traveling on summer and winter fishing trips with friends and family. Dick was an avid sportsman & played many years of softball with local teams, known for his talent and quick, yet dry humor. In retirement, you could find Dick golfing with his buddies every Wednesday, at minimum, as soon as the weather allowed. He was a lifelong bowler and loved the game for the camaraderie with friends and family, as well as the competition. Dick loved to spend time with his "grand pups," but his heart was won by his dog, Molly, his companion and sidekick, who never left his side. They were inseparable and could often be found going for afternoon drives. Dick was known for his generosity of his time and talents with friends and family, his quiet nature and direct manner of speaking.
Dick was a member of the American Legion Post #86 of Aitkin where he loved to volunteer for the Tuesday burger/bingo nights.
Dick was preceded in death by his wife Joyce; his parents; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, and many close friends.
He is survived by his three sons and daughters-in-law, James (Hannah) Beaver of Gahanna Ohio, Michael (Nicole) Laird of Aitkin and Jeffrey (Jeannette) Laird of Papillion Nebraska; grandchildren, Nona (Bryan) Harrah, Emma Beaver, Samantha (Anthony) Dodge, Kaitlyn Laird, Megan Hagen, Noelle Hagen, Owen Hagen, and Parker Laird; 2 great grandsons, Eli and Warren Harrah; brother, Jerry (Bunni) Laird of Grand Rapids; sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, several cousins, nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
A Celebration of Dick's Life will be held Saturday, February 25th, beginning at 1:00 P.M. at American Legion Post #86 of Aitkin. Spring Interment with Military Honors will be in Pine Grove Cemetery, Palisade. To sign the guestbook online, go to: www.srtfuneal.com. Arrangements are with Sorensen-Root-Thompson Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Aitkin.
