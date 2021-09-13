Richard Harland Dotseth Jr., 88, Aitkin died Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021 at his daughter's home in Remer surrounded by his family and loved ones.
He was born Jan. 13, 1933 in Black River Falls, Wisconsin to Richard and LaVerne Dotseth Sr. He was a U.S. Army veteran. Richard worked as a mason brick and stone layer. He was a great scuba diver, helping during emergency water rescues. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, boat races, watching NASCAR, Judge Judy and the Minnesota Vikings, and listening to country music, but his greatest enjoyment was being in the “Northwoods and Water,” where he could go four wheeling and snowmobiling. Richard loved his family, especially his dog Harley.
He was preceded in death by his two brothers, Robert and Buddy; and his parents.
Richard is survived by three daughters: Jerene Joppe, Portland, Oregon; Jacquelyn Dotseth, Remer and Marlys Estrem, Federal Dam; two sons, Richard Dotseth, Jacksonville, Florida and Gregory Dotseth, Watertown. He was a grandfather, great-grandfather and great-great-grandfather to many.
A memorial service with a time of sharing stories and military honors will begin at 5 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021 at the Aitkin American Legion Post #86. A $5 dinner will be served that includes pulled pork, mac and cheese and potato salad. To leave a message of condolence please go to www.srtfuneral.com.