Richard “Dick” Gunderson, 73, Sartell, passed away on Wednes-
day, Jan. 13 at the Lake Ridge care center in Buffalo after a long battle with cancer.
Richard was born on May 18, 1947 in St. Cloud, the son of Allen and Helen (Schreifels) Gunderson. He attended St. Cloud Tech High school and graduated with the class of 1965. He went on to finish his education at the St. Cloud Business School and was the accounts payable manager for Herberger’s for 25 years.
On Sept. 14, 1968, he was united in marriage to Darlene Fuller in Aitkin; together they shared 51 years of marriage. Richard will be missed by many for his dry sense of humor, including his infamous gag gifts at Christmas time. He was a proud member of AA for over 35 years.
Richard will always be remembered by his wife, Darlene; son, Troy Gunderson, Waite Park; sister, Patty (John) Parodi; as well as other extended family and countless friends. He will also be remembered by the many children at the daycare in their Sartell home.
He was preceded in death by his parents Allen and Helen Gunderson; and his infant daughter, Stacy Ann Gunderson.
A memorial celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Miller-Carlin Funeral homes.