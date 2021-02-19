Richard “Lee” Futhey, 85, Aitkin, passed away after a series of health issues on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021 at Abbott Northwestern Hospital, Minneapolis.
He was born Nov. 3, 1935 to Truman and Mayme (Johnson) Futhey in Aitkin. Lee grew up in the Aitkin area and attended Spencer school and graduated from Aitkin High School in 1953. He worked with his father for several years in the moving business. Lee was united in marriage to Kathryn Koski of Crosby on Feb. 4, 1957 in Las Cruces, New Mexico. They made their home in Aitkin, where he managed the Clark Oil Station until 1965. They moved to the Twin Cities, settling in Brooklyn Center. Lee worked for several different companies, but mostly as a truck driver. He retired in 1997 and they moved back to Farm Island Lake. Lee loved the outdoors, but mostly deer hunting and gardening. He was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church and the Aitkin Lions and enjoyed them both very much. Lee will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
Lee was preceded in death by his parents; son, Kevin; four sisters and three brothers.
Lee is survived by his his loving wife, Kathryn Futhey; son, Keith (DelRose) Futhey; daughter, Kerrin (Tim) Brelje; daughter-in-law, Patty Futhey; four grandsons; four great-grandchildren; three sisters; several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
A private family service will be held later this year with burial at Bennettville Cemetery with Pastor David Becker officiating. Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers to St. John’s Lutheran Church of Aitkin or Aitkin Lions in memory of Lee. To leave an online condolence, go to: www.srtfuneral.com. Arrangements are with Sorenson-Root-Thompson Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Aitkin.