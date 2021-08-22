Richard Jeffrey Monteleone, 74, Palisade, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021.
He was born Oct. 23, 1946 in Rahway, New Jersey to Charles and Margaret (Yurenda) Monteleone. Richard is a veteran of the United States Air Force and served during the Vietnam War. Richard was united in marriage to Patricia Stolle on June 27, 1969 in Proctor. Richard loved the outdoors, fishing and working on old English sports cars. Richard especially loved spending time with his granddaughters. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents and grandson, Luke.
Richard is survived by his wife, Pat Monteleone; daughter, Beth (Dan) Tucker; three granddaughters: Sophia, Margaret and Fiona Tucker; sister, Jane (Bill) Schumacher.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday, Aug. 25 at 11 a.m. at St. James Catholic Church, Aitkin with Father Matthew Miller officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be at a later date. To sign the guestbook online, go to: www.srtfuneral.com. Arrangements are with Sorensen-Root-Thompson Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Aitkin.