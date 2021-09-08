Richard Lee Schoneck, 89, Aitkin, passed away Friday, Sept. 3, 2021 at his home.
He was born Sept. 7, 1931 in Lewisville to Clarence and Elizabeth (Kietzer) Schoneck. Richard was veteran of the United States Army who served from 1954 to 1962. Richard was united in marriage to Carol Cook 1953 in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Richard owned and operated a beef and dairy farm until his retirement. He enjoyed fishing, gardening, watching TV and listening to the radio.
Richard was preceded in death by his wife, Carol; and his parents.
Richard is survived by two sons, Steven and Scott Schoneck; two grandchildren, Benjamin and Samuel Schoneck; other relatives and friends.
Family services for Richard will be held at a later date. To sign the guestbook online, go to: www.srtfuneral.com. Arrangements are with Sorensen-Root-Thompson Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Aitkin.