Richard “Rich” Topp, 79, Aitkin and formerly of St. Paul, died peacefully following an extended illness on Saturday afternoon, Dec. 19, 2020, at Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids.
Richard Allen, the son of Custer and Regina (Demorett) Topp, was born on Jan. 24, 1941, in Union Grove Township, in Meeker County. Following his graduation from Humbolt High School in St. Paul, Rich briefly worked at American Hoist until becoming a longtime St. Paul fire fighter and paramedic and retired after 40 years of service. On March 5, 1999, Rich was united in marriage to Judith “Judy” (Mattson) Platt in Woodbury. After retirement, he and Judy moved to Aitkin, where they enjoyed many memories at the lake. In his younger years, Rich enjoyed racing cars. He was an avid outdoorsman and never missed the chance to go hunting or fishing.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and by his brother, Ron Topp.
Rich is survived by his wife, Judy; children: Tony (Mary Kay) Topp, Sherri (Dan) McPhillips, Jodi (Scott) Brezniak, Christy (Coby) Erickson, Rick Topp, Bob (Lisa) Topp, Chance Platt and Mike Platt; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brothers, Ken Topp and Gary (Carole) Topp; and by many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
A celebration of Rich’s life will be held in Aitkin when it’s safe to gather. Please continue to check the funeral home’s website for updated information.
