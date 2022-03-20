Rita Kay Thompson, 77 of Aitkin died Friday, March 18, 2022 at Aicota Health Care Center in Aitkin. She was born July 6, 1944 in Princeton, Indiana to Albert F. and Viola M. (Strawn) Wilderman. She graduated as Valedictorian from Francisco High School in Francisco, Indiana. Rita was united in marriage to David Joseph Thompson August 22, 1964 in Fort Branch, Indiana. She worked as a homemaker and was a school secretary for Hopkins Public Schools. She enjoyed cooking, bowling, board and card games, and spending time at the cabin. She was a member of St. James Catholic Church in Aitkin. She was preceded in death by her parents: Albert and Viola Wilderman, brothers: Charles and Bob Wilderman, Sisters: Alvera Wagner, Shirley Seib and Mary Goedde.
Rita is survived by her husband David Thompson of Aitkin;
Daughters: Theresa A. Bongard (Travis) of Eagan, Jennifer M. (Patrick) Reding of Mahtomedi and Vicki T. (David) Ness of Plymouth.
Brothers: Her twin brother Albert R. Wilderman of London, Ohio and Roger L. Wilderman of Evansville, Indiana;
Many other special relatives and friends.
In lieu of flowers, you are encouraged to make donations to:
Parkinson's Foundation Minnesota & Dakotas Chapter
Funeral Mass will be 11:00am - Thursday, March 24, 2022 at Saint James Catholic Church in Aitkin. Father David Forsman will officiate. Visitation will begin 1 hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be in Saint Thomas Cemetery, Aitkin. Arrangements are with Sorensen-Root-Thompson Funeral Home of Aitkin. Go to www.srtfuneral.com to leave a message of condolence for Rita's family.