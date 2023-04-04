Robert Alfred Merritt, Jr.

Robert A. Merritt, Jr., 63, formerly of Tamarack, passed away, Thursday, March 30, 2023 in Aicota Health Care Center, Aitkin. He was born August 15, 1959 in Minneapolis to Robert and Florence (Preston) Merritt, Sr. Bob was a spitting image of his father. Bob graduated from McGregor High School in 1978. Bob married the love of his life, Janice Nelson on April 27, 1979 after only 3 weeks of dating. Bob moved with his family to Fridley where he worked at Hoffman Engineering and Federal Cartridge before returning to the McGregor/Tamarack area. Through hard work and sacrifices, they purchase their family home in Tamarack. Robert worked at Camp New Hope for a few years before furthering his education at Lake Superior College where he graduated the top in his class for Diesel Technicians. Bob then worked at McGregor ISD#4 for 20 years as a Bus Mechanic. After that, he worked with Curt Raveill (who was a high school friend) at Raveill Trucking until his untimely motorcycle accident in 2019. Robert and Janice were always helping with community projects. He had a love/hate relationship with fixing vehicles. He always told his kids, "Bring it back when it's broke, then I can fix it, until then, I don't know what's wrong". Bob was known for his gruff attitude and his honesty. Even with that, the man had a soft spot for his loved ones. Bob enjoyed fishing, hunting, coffee, old cars, naps and especially spending time with his grandkids. Bob will be missed by all who knew him. Bob's family would like to thank the staff at Aicota Health Care Center for the kind and compassionate care he received.

Bob is preceded in death by his wife, Janice; his parents; daughter-in-law, Sheila Merritt; brother-in-law, Lee Erdahal.

Service information

Apr 23
Visitation
Sunday, April 23, 2023
10:00AM-11:00AM
McGregor Community Center
41442 MN-65
McGregor, MN 55760
Apr 23
Celebration of Life and Luncheon
Sunday, April 23, 2023
11:00AM
McGregor Community Center
41442 MN-65
McGregor, MN 55760
