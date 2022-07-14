Robert "Bob" Arthur Stewart

Robert Arthur Stewart, 91, of Tamarack, passed away Monday, July 11, 2022 in Villa Vista Senior Living, Cromwell. He was born February 8, 1931 in Mansfield, South Dakota to Howard and Edith (Carbert) Stewart. Bob attended North Star Grade School and McGregor High School, graduating in 1949. Bob sailed as a deck hand on an iron ore carrier in 1950 and possessed a Coast Guard Seaman's card. In 1951, Robert entered the military and served in Texas, South Dakota, North Dakota, Nebraska, North Africa, Labrador, Southeast Asia and Guam. Robert was united in marriage to Ramona Oster on July 19, 1952 in Nisland, South Dakota. Robert was a graduate of the Army Quarter Master School at Fort Hood, Texas in 1952. The Air Force Leadership School, Rapid City AFB in 1955 and the Strategic Air Command Noncommissioned Officers School in 1964. Robert retired July 1, 1974 as a Chief Master Sergeant and was the Command Chief on the 321st Missile Wing at Grand Forks, AFB, North Dakota. After retiring from the Air Force (23 years), Robert returned to Tamarack and raised beef cattle on the family homestead. Bob worked and managed the Wright Coop for 15 years. He then obtained his Real Estate license and worked for McGregor Area Realty for 23 years. Bob served 6 years as a member of the Aitkin County Board of Adjustment and was a two term Savanna Men's Golf League President. Bob was also a member of McGregor V.F.W. Larson-Duneen Post #2747, Dale Wayrynen American Legion Post #23 of McGregor and Air Force Sergeant Association.
Robert enjoyed hunting, fishing, darts and playing golf.
Robert is preceded in death by his loving wife of 65 years, Ramona; his parents; sons, Duane and Roger; brother, Kenneth.
Robert is survived by children, Ronald (Sherry King) Stewart of Kingsport, Tennessee, Rita (Roger Pitts) Stewart of Fridley and Rhonda Stewart of Tamarack; special friends, Micheal Walli, Tim Carlson, Joe Arnold and Charlie Weyand.
Services will be Friday, July 22 at 11 AM in Round Lake Presbyterian Church, McGregor with Chaplain Todd Carlson officiating. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to the service at the church. Interment with military honors will be in Round Lake Cemetery, Shamrock Township. To sign the guestbook online, go to: www.srtfuneral.com. Arrangements are with McGregor Funeral Home and Cremation Service, McGregor.
