Robert Harvey Hasselius, 77, of Aitkin, MN passed away on May 24, 2022. Bob was born November 22, 1944, in Aitkin MN to Edward and Donna Hasselius. He graduated from Aitkin High School in 1963 where he was captain of the varsity wrestling team and homecoming king of his class.
Bob enlisted in the US Army in 1965 and served two tours in Viet Nam with the 5th Special Forces as a Radio Operator. He was awarded the Bronze Star with "V" device for valor, combat Infantryman's badge, airborne wings, Vietnamese jump wings and numerous other awards for his service, being honorably discharged in 1968. He was very proud of his service in the US Army Special Forces as a "Green Beret".
After the service, Bob worked as a commercial union electrician and was a member of IBEW Local 292 for nearly 40 years in Minneapolis, retiring in 2006 in Aitkin County MN in the house he built on Lingroth Lake for him and his wife Monica across from his family's farm where he grew up.
In Bobs retirement, he enjoyed living in his lake house, the outdoors, visiting friends, discussing politics, traveling, and visits to the casino.
Bob is survived by his wife of 23 years, Monica, his children Tony (Lynn) Hasselius, and Tami (Kevin) Theis, his grandchildren Andrew (Tori) Hasselius, Adam, Alison, Amber, Cody, and Grace, great-grandchildren Lincoln, Ashlyn, and Kate, step-children Luis (Kassy) Vilchis, and Rafeal Vilchis. Bob was preceded in life by his parents, Edward and Donna, brothers Edward, Donald, and Norman, and granddaughter Emma.
To plant a tree in memory of Robert Hasselius as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.