Age 90, of Plymouth and Aitkin Minn. Bob died peacefully from Alzheimer's on January 25, 2023. Bob was born on April 29, 1932, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, to Rose Mary Weiss, age 23, and Walter Francis Meyers, age 28. He married Barbara Jean "BJ" Morgan and they had four children together. He was the oldest of eight siblings, six brothers and one sister.

Bob was a loving and bighearted husband, father and a printer. He grew up in North Minneapolis. He was a letterpress operator at Royal Stationery in 1948. He enlisted in the Army on June 20 1949 when he was 17 years old. Bob was a Corporal in the 24th Infantry Division and operated an Army print shop with mostly Japanese speaking allied soldiers.

