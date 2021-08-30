Robert “Bob” N. Kelley, 77, Tamarack died Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021 at Aicota Health Care Center in Aitkin.
He was born March 16, 1944 in Tamarack to Nort and Virginia (Kiley) Kelley. He graduated from McGregor High School in 1962. Robert was united in marriage to Gloria Mae Bertelsen on June 26, 1965 at Bethany Lutheran Church in Cromwell. He enjoyed farming, guns, auction sales and wrenching on his friends machinery. He loved spending time with friends and family, especially his granddaughters. He was a friend to all and will be dearly missed by many.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Gloria Mae Kelley on June 9, 2019 and his parents, John and Virginia Kelley.
Robert is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Kurt (Lisa) Kelley, McGregor; two daughters and son-in-law, Annette Kelley, Tamarack and Naomi (Joe) Larson, Tamarack; four granddaughters: Shay, Heidi, Hannah and Shelby; great-grandson, Easton Baar; brother and sister-in-law, Jack (Lorena) Kelley; many other special friends and relatives.
Memorial service will be 2 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021 at Bethany Lutheran Church in Cromwell. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements are by McGregor Funeral Home & Cremation Services in McGregor.