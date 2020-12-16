Robert Allan Kochenderfer, 80, Aitkin, formerly of Eagan, passed away Friday, Dec. 11, 2020 at Quiet Oaks Hospice House, St. Augusta.
He was born March 6, 1940 in Lincoln Townhsip, Wisconsin to Ottmar and Florence (Salway) Kochenderfer. Robert was director of logistics at Lockheed Martin and was later a real estate agent with Edina Realty. Robert loved watching the Packers, fishing on Mille Lacs Lake and hunting the river bluffs of Wisconsin. He was a true outdoorsman. Robert will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
Robert was preceded in death by his first wife, Nancy; his parents; daughter, Kim Kochenderfer.
Robert is survived by his loving wife, Mary; children: Mary (Joe) Stadler, Joe (Tammis McMillan) Kochenderfer, Jeff Kochenderfer, Paul (Susan O’Donnell) Kochenderfer and Jamie (Joe) Jachimiec; five grandchildren; brother, Gary (Jeanne) Kochenderfer; sister, Marilyn George; nieces, nephews, other relatives and numerous friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to The Riverwood Foundation or the charity of your choice. To sign the guestbook, go to: www.srtfuneral.com. Arrangements are with Sorensen-Root-Thompson Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Aitkin.