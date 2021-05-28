Robert Pearson

Robert Simon Pearson, 93, passed away March 26, 2020 in Arden Hills.
Bob is survived by his wife of 71 years, Mary (nee Wharton); children: Mark (Terrie), Jeffrey, Deborah Fisher (William) and Cindy; seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
He was raised in the Glory community of Aitkin County, and lived in Mounds View for more than 50 years.
A celebration of Bob’s life will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, June 26, 2021 at Glory Baptist Church, 28053 360th Ave., Aitkin, MN 56431. Interment will follow, in the Glory Baptist Church Cemetery.
