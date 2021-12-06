Robert Randall Kokesh, 81, Aitkin died Friday, Dec. 3, 2021 at the VA Medical Center in Saint Cloud. He was born Oct. 2, 1940 in Minneapolis to Robert John and Jeanette Ida (Randall) Kokesh. He graduated from Brainerd High School in 1958 and soon after enlisted in the U.S. Navy where he was a boilerman. He was honorably discharged in 1962. Robert was united in marriage to Nancy Hannah Siemers on June 1, 1963 at Our Lady of Fatima in Garrison. He worked as a lineman for Mille Lacs Electric for 19 years. In 1982 Robert established Kokesh Stump Removal and Tree Service. He was a faithful member of St. James Catholic Church in Aitkin. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers and sisters: Guy Kokesh, Katherine Kokesh, Andrew Kokesh, Connie Kokesh, and Luke Kokesh.
Robert is survived by his wife Nancy;
Children: Christina “Tina” (Jerry) Dagen of Aitkin
Bob Kokesh (Mary Peters) of Brainerd;
Grandchildren: Shelby (Jay) Thran of Aitkin, Kelsey Dagen of Aitkin, Jack (Karlee) Dagen of Aitkin;
Great-grandchildren: Jayden Dagen-Fryxell, Jakob Dagen, Weslynn Thran, and Braelynn Thran;
Brothers and sisters: Mary (Jim) Henry of Virginia, Jan (Dale) Post of Twin Cities, Chris Kokesh of Brainerd, Mark (Colleen) Kokesh of Eden Prairie, Neil Kokesh of Grand Forks, and Tony (Melinda) Kokesh of Baldwinville, New York;
And many other special relatives and friends.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021 at St. James Catholic Church in Aitkin. Father David Forsman will officiate. Military honors will be accorded by Aitkin VFW Post #1727 and Aitkin American Legion Post #86. Visitation will be 5 -7 p.m., Wednesday at Sorensen-Root-Thompson Funeral Home in Aitkin. Prayer service and Rosary will begin at 7 p.m. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be in the Garrison Cemetery at 2 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 14. Robert’s family kindly asks you to wear a mask if you are attending the services. Go to www.srtfuneral.com to leave a message of condolence.
To send flowers to the family of Robert Kokesh, please visit Tribute Store.