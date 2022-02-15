Robert "Timm" Barry, 73, of McGregor, passed away Wednesday, February 9, 2022 surrounded by his family. He was born September 18, 1948 in Riverside, California to Robert LeRoy and Mable (McDermott) Barry. Timm grew up in Big Fork before moving to McGregor. He worked with his dad at the Savannah Portage State Park as a teenager. Timm graduated from McGregor High School in 1968. Timm was a veteran of The United States Army. Timm was a member of McGregor Ambulance in the 70's. He also did masonry work in both McGregor and Alaska before becoming a Union Carpenter for Potlatch. Timm was united in marriage to Rebecca "Becky" Nelson on July 5, 2021 in McGregor although they were together for 30 years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and Miller Lite. Timm had an incredible knowledge of guns and ammo, reading anything he could get his hands on. Timm will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
Timm is preceded in death by his parents; nephew, William Christen.
Timm is survived by his loving wife, Becky Barry of McGregor; children, Robert "Timmy" Barry (Emily) and granddaughter, Luveah of Ham Lake, Lisa and Matthew Roberts and granddaughters, Ashlee and McKenzie of Bemidji, and Andrew and Janell Nelson and grandsons, Clyde and Gavin of Shakopee; siblings, Allen Barry of Schroeder and Dawn Christen of Tamarack; nieces, Michelle Barry of Duluth, Jennifer Rarick of Hinckley and Emma Christen of Tamarack; extended Friends and family at "Bann's".
A Celebration of Timm's Life will be Sunday, March 6, 2022 from 1-4 PM at Bann's Bar on Lake Minnewawa, McGregor.
