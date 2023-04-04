Robert Wolter, 83, passed away Sunday, April 2, 2023 at United Hospital in St. Paul, Minnesota. Bob was born June 27, 1939 at home in Granada, Minnesota. Much to everyone's surprise, he barreled into this world just minutes after his twin brother, Richard Wolter. Bob grew up in Granada where he attended school, excelled in athletics, and enjoyed many rascally adventures with his brother and friends.
After graduating high school in 1957, Bob attended college at Mankato State University and graduated with a bachelor's, and later a master's, degree in education. He married his high school sweetheart, Connie (True) Wolter on August 26, 1961 at the Granada Congregational Church. Their nearly 62 years of marriage were full of love, respect, and an incredible friendship. Together they raised four children who were the light of his life. He was the world's best dad untangling fishing line, playing all sorts of games, sledding, carving pumpkins, initiating croquet tournaments, drawing fat horses, buying candy cigarettes at Tootie's, and tucking kids in every night (except that one night he forgot).
Bob spent most of his career teaching social studies, counseling, and coaching at the Granada-Huntley-East Chain school district. He made a lasting impact on so many of his students and athletes, many of whom have stayed in touch his entire life. Upon retirement, Bob and Connie moved to their lake home outside of Aitkin, Minnesota. Their children and grandchildren have spent many wonderful summer days fishing on the pontoon, swimming in the lake, and getting "doodlebug" (ATV) rides from Grandpa.
In his spare time, Bob loved hunting, fishing, playing sports, and spending time with family, friends, and his dogs. He was a life-long outdoorsman and especially enjoyed the fun and memories made at Wolter Deer Camp every fall in addition to numerous fishing and hunting trips with his family and friends. When not outdoors, Bob got a charge out of Saddle-Up Saturdays on TV, cooking, watching the Twins or Vikings, and playing cards or cribbage with anyone willing to take on the challenge.
Bob was a well-liked, humble, and a kind man with a fun and cheerful wit. He enjoyed nothing more than spending time with his family and friends. He is survived by his wife Connie, daughters Melanie (Dane) Goulson, Missy (Kevin) Klapperich and Sara (Kyle) Strege, identical twin brother Richard Wolter, grandchildren Libby (Seth) Johnson, Ben Klapperich, Katie, Tori, and Allie Strege, Grant, Ethan, and Emma Goulson, and great-grandson Lincoln Johnson. He was preceded in death by his parents Lester and Mabel (Chaffee) Wolter, siblings Marian and James Wolter, son Patrick Wolter, grand-daughter Elise Strege, sister-in-law Karen (Voyles) Wolter.
As per Bob's request, no funeral service will be held at this time. Arrangements are with Sorensen-Root-Thompson Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Aitkin. Go to www.srtfuneral.com to leave a message of condolence.
