Robert Wolter

Robert Wolter, 83, passed away Sunday, April 2, 2023 at United Hospital in St. Paul, Minnesota. Bob was born June 27, 1939 at home in Granada, Minnesota. Much to everyone's surprise, he barreled into this world just minutes after his twin brother, Richard Wolter. Bob grew up in Granada where he attended school, excelled in athletics, and enjoyed many rascally adventures with his brother and friends.

After graduating high school in 1957, Bob attended college at Mankato State University and graduated with a bachelor's, and later a master's, degree in education. He married his high school sweetheart, Connie (True) Wolter on August 26, 1961 at the Granada Congregational Church. Their nearly 62 years of marriage were full of love, respect, and an incredible friendship. Together they raised four children who were the light of his life. He was the world's best dad untangling fishing line, playing all sorts of games, sledding, carving pumpkins, initiating croquet tournaments, drawing fat horses, buying candy cigarettes at Tootie's, and tucking kids in every night (except that one night he forgot).

To plant a tree in memory of Robert Wolter as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you