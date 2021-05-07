Roger L. Burdick, 88, Tamarack, passed away Tuesday, May 4, 2021.
He was born in Superior, Wisconsin Oct. 6, 1932, the son of Dennis and Doris (Guitare) Burdick.
Roger served his country enlisting in the U.S. Army and following his discharge he worked construction as an operating engineer-49ers for 43 years. Roger married Dolores Iverson on Oct. 22, 1955 and together they raised three children while living in Tamarack.
Roger was preceded in death by his parents; brothers: Gerald, Richard, Dale, Joseph and Donald; and sisters, Joyce Shokes and Jeanette Frederickson.
He is survived by his wife, Dolores; his children: Michael (Nicole) Burdick, Kimberlyn Burdick, and Scott (Marjo) Burdick; grandchildren, Jessica and Kyle Burdick; his siblings: Carol Hageman, Pearl Bruggman, DuWayne, Wally, David and Russell Burdick; and numerous nieces and nephews.
At Roger’s request, no service will take place. He will be laid to rest in Round Lake Cemetery at a future date. To leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.nelsonfuneralcare.net.