Roger John Carlson, Palisade, died Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021 at his home in rural Palisade.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m., Friday, Aug. 6, 2021 at Sorensen-Root-Thompson Funeral Home in Aitkin. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be at Fleming Cemetery. A full obituary will be in next weeks edition of the newspaper. To leave a message of condolence please go to www.srtfuneral.com.
