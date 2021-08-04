Roger John Carlson, 88, Palisade, passed away Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021 at his home.
He was born Sept. 20, 1932 in Aitkin to Clarence and Alice (Hegman) Carlson. Roger was united in marriage to Lois Lehman on June 29, 1958 in Brainerd. Roger and Lois made their home near Palisade where they farmed and raised their family. Roger enjoyed gardening, cooking and going to social gatherings and “land improvement.” He especially enjoyed time with his family. Roger was a member of the Aitkin Seventh Day Adventist Church, Palisade Oil Cooperative Board as well as the Palisade Creamery. Roger will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
Roger was preceded in death by his wife, Lois; his parents; brothers, Leonard and Gordon Carlson; sister, Evelyn Tibbetts.
Roger is survived by his children: Cary (Dale) Pearson, Moberly, Missouri; Susan (Mearl) Gibbs, Salt Lake City, Utah; Curt (Karen) Carlson, Palisade; Nancy (Tim) Krumholz, Davis Junction, Illinois and Burt (Mindy) Carlson, Palisade; grandchildren: Lori (Eddie) Brown, Debbie (Nick) Hodges, Katie (James) Meert, Kristi (Alex) Trecartin, Baron (Kendra) Juhl, Alea Juhl; great-grandchildren: Eddie Brown, Emily Brown, Tyler Hodges, Haylee Hodges, Brynlee Hodges, William Trecartin, Greta Trecartin and Baby Meert (due Aug. 28); other relatives and friends.
Services were held Friday, Aug. 6 at 11 a.m. at Sorensen-Root-Thompson Funeral Home, Aitkin. Visitation was one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment was in Fleming Cemetery. To sign the guestbook online, go to: www.srtfuneral.com. Arrangements are with Sorensen-Root-Thompson Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Aitkin.