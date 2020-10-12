Roger E. Colton, Mikwamiiwab, 57, McGregor, died Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020 at Essentia – St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth.
He was born July 31, 1963 in Moose Lake to Roger E. Colton and Angeline (Boyd) Wadena. He worked in construction, maintenance and carpentry. He worked on cars and could fix and repair almost anything. He planted many apple and plum trees and enjoyed working and maintaining his vegetable garden. Roger loved family gatherings and barbecues. He was a member of the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Richard Clarence Boyd.
Roger is survived by daughters: Melissa Starke (Nathan), Teresa Shaltz-Colton (Jason Kolterman); brothers and sisters: Francis Colton (Sherrie), Eloise Yanez, Mary Colton, Rosa Colton (Robert), Alida Colton, and Jennifer Wadena; grandchildren: Oliver Robert Starke, Charlotte Marie Starke, Theodore Allen Starke, and Alahah Rose Wadena; special nephew: Trevaughn Beaulieu–Garbow; and many other special relatives and friends.
Tribal Rites were Monday, Oct. 12, 2020 at Big Sandy Lake Burial Grounds, McGregor, Minnesota.
Arrangements were with McGregor Funeral Home & Cremation Services in McGregor. To leave a message of condolence, please go to www.srtfuneral.com.