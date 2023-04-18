Ronald Roger Stuard

Ronald Roger Stuard, age 74, of 162 Midway Drive Apt 4 Negaunee, passed away Saturday, April 15, 2023, at his home while in the loving care of his family and UP Home Health and Hospice.

Ronald was born in Brainerd, MN on May 1, 1948, a son of the late Joseph H. and Anja M. (Hyytinen) Stuard.

