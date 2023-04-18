Ronald Roger Stuard, age 74, of 162 Midway Drive Apt 4 Negaunee, passed away Saturday, April 15, 2023, at his home while in the loving care of his family and UP Home Health and Hospice.
Ronald was born in Brainerd, MN on May 1, 1948, a son of the late Joseph H. and Anja M. (Hyytinen) Stuard.
Ronald worked for Cleveland Cliffs Iron Company for 34 years, retiring as a Plant Repair Man at the Empire Mine. He was a member of the Independent Apostolic Lutheran Church of Negaunee. He enjoyed traveling, visiting family and friends, but especially enjoyed time with his grandchildren.
Ronald is survived by his wife Nancy M. (Nicholas) Stuard, whom he married on October 25, 1969, two daughters: Melissa (Stan) McClurg of Marquette and Heather Remillard of Negaunee, six grandchildren; Andrew (fiancée JaNaye) Denofre, Dustin Denofre, Jessie Bouschor, Morgan Madosh, Clarissa Remillard, and Jeffrey McClurg, 2 great grandchildren; Charlotte and Sienna, a sister JoAnn (Duane) Heikkila of Grand Rapids, MN, along with several nieces and nephews and a host of brothers and Sisters in faith. He was preceded in death by his parents Joseph and Anja Stuard.
Ronald's family will greet relatives and friends from 11:00am - 1:00pm on Friday, April 21, 2023, at the Independent Apostolic Lutheran Church, Co. Rd. 492 Negaunee. Funeral services will follow at 1:00 pm with Dan Hintsala to officiate.
A luncheon will be served in the church hall following the service.
Interment will take place at Northland Chapel Gardens.