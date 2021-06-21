Ronald “Ron” or “Red” Christopher Kemmet, 79, Aitkin, passed away Thursday, June 17, 2021 at Riverwood Healthcare Center, Aitkin.
He was born Nov. 21, 1941 in Jamestown, North Dakota to Christopher and Ida (Werre) Kemmet. Ron is a veteran who served in the United States Army and served from Nov. 2, 1961 to Aug. 13, 1963 and was stationed in Germany. Ron earned his bachelor’s degree at Valley City Teacher’s College in North Dakota and later earned his master’s degree at St. Cloud State University. Ron taught social studies and coached a variety of sports for 32 years at Aitkin High School. Ron had numerous part time and summer jobs most notably his position at Shingwauk Village on Little Pine Lake in Aitkin where he resided for 40 years. Ron enthusiastically supported the Minnesota sports teams and rarely missed a game (Go Vikings!). He enjoyed hunting fishing, golfing, bowling, playing cards and cracking jokes with friends and family. Ron was involved in a number of organizations, most prominently the Aitkin American Legion Post #86. Ron will be missed by all who knew him.
Ron was preceded in death by his wife, Beverly; granddaughter, Angel Rae.
Ron is survived by his children: Kelly (Faye) Kemmet, Kory Kemmet, Rita (Todd) Espeseth, Elden (Wendy) Rueger, Diana (Ben) Gingery, Kasey (Ken Baldwin) Kemmet and Chris Kemmet; grandchildren: Sean, Cole, Zachary, Justin, Abby Alex, Annah, Grace, Elizabeth, Paul and Ruby; great-grandchildren, Mabel and Edith; three brothers: Robert, Curtis and Randy (Denise); nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends
Services will be Thursday, June 24 at 11 a.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Aitkin with Pastor David Becker officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Military honors will be provided by Aitkin American Legion Post #86 and Aitkin V.F.W. Post #1727. To sign the guestbook online, go to: www.srtfuneral.com. Arrangements are with So-rensen-Root-Thompson Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Aitkin.