Rory Dean Philipp, 17, Aitkin, passed away unexpectedly, Thursday, June 24, 2021 at his home.
He was born Dec. 1, 2003 in Crosby to Russell Philipp, Jr. and Karla Stiernagle. Rory attended Aitkin High School. He loved 4-wheeling, mudding, fishing, hunting, bon fires and especially spending time with his family and friends. Rory will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
Rory was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Leota Stiernagle; paternal grandparents, Russell and Kathryn Philipp, Sr.
Rory is survived by his father, Russell Philipp, Jr.; mother, Karla (Greg Christensen) Stiernagle; sisters, Kimberly Gregoire and Cally Gregoire; brother, Preston Franzen; maternal grandfather, Cecil Stiernagle; nieces and nephews: Emma, Kinsley, Ryder and Henry; aunts, uncles other relatives and many friends.
Services will be Friday, July 2, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Journey North Church, Aitkin with Pastor Lynfield Hines officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers. To sign the guestbook online, go to: www.srtfuneral.com. Arrangements are with Sorensen-Root-Thompson Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Aitkin.