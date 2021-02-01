Rosalie Margaret Nelson, 90, Baxter, formerly of Deerwood, died on Jan. 31, 2021 at Diamond Willow in Baxter.
She was born in Crosby on Aug. 29, 1930 to Frank and Mary (Thomas) Ruzich. Rosalie married Gilbert “ Gus” Nelson on March 8, 1952 in Deerwood. She retired from bookkeeping with her career spanning with Zontelli Brothers, 1st National Bank of Crosby, 1st National Bank of Deerwood, Production Credit Association and Montgomery Ward. She was a member of Journey North Church, Aitkin.
Rosalie is survived by one brother, Richard “Bootsie” (Janet) Ruzich, Baxter and numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceding Rosalie in death were her parents; her husband, Gilbert “Gus” Nelson in 2016; and an infant sister, Aldene Ruzich.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021 at the Koop Funeral Home in Crosby. Burial will be at the Scandia Cemetery in Deerwood. A visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church on Thursday. Arrangements are with the Koop Funeral Home in Crosby.