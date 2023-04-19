Rose Ann Nentl

RoseAnn Nentl, age 90, of Aitkin, passed away peacefully surrounded by her children and oldest grandson and his wife on Monday, April 17, 2023 in Aitkin. She was born July 31, 1932, at the St. Cloud Hospital in St. Cloud, Minn., to Ignatius and Hedwig (Polarski) Namyst.
She was raised in Holdingford, Minn., and graduated from Holdingford High School.
RoseAnn was united in marriage to Alois Nentl on June 16, 1952 in Holdingford. A devoted wife and mother, she worked as a bookkeeper for the family's businesses, Aitkin Dairy and Clover Leaf Creamery. RoseAnn loved helping others and volunteered for many community activities.
She loved her family and loved being Busha (grandma)! She often welcomed others to the table and always made everyone feel a part of her family. She loved traveling to Breezy Point with her sisters; visiting Hawaii, Mazatlán, Acapulco, Arizona, and Sanibel Island with friends and family; and walks on Cedar Lake's Maple Island. A steward of the earth, RoseAnn believed in recycling before it became a common environmental practice. She loved telling stories about her childhood growing up on the farm. She liked making ceramics with her girlfriends and bingo, bowling, rummage sales, puzzles, and embroidering. She enjoyed watching Wheel of Fortune, the Minnesota Twins, and Minnesota Vikings.
RoseAnn is survived by her children: Mary Kay Christensen and Everett of Hawley, Minn., Keith Nentl of Aitkin, Minn., Michael Nentl of Aitkin, Minn., Joyce DeGrote and Bruce of Sauk Rapids, Minn., and Ann Rivas Vatnsdal and Brian of Wadena;
Busha's grandchildren are: Paul Mayavski and Stacey of Glenwood, Minn. Angie DeGrote and Cole Bauer of St. Cloud, Minn. Jodi and Pete Atterberg of Fargo, N.D. Brian DeGrote and Casey Zins of St. Michael, Minn. and Daniel Rivas and Brenton Boise of Chicago, Ill.;
Great grandchildren: Calvin and Eddie Bauer and Grace and Owen Atterberg.
Sister Dorraine Czech; sisters-in-law: Betty Namyst, Bernice Namyst, and Donna Nentl;
Daughter-in law Tonya (Nentl) Butler; and many other special relatives and friends.
RoseAnn was preceded in death by her parents; husband Alois; son Kevin; and many loved family members.
A special note of appreciation to Father Mike Patullo and the St. James Women's Circle. Thank you to Aicota Assisted Living staff and residents for their support, love, and friendship given to our mother. Thank you also to Moments Hospice for your gentle and compassionate care given to our mother.
Funeral Mass will be 11:00am - Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at Saint James Catholic Church in Aitkin. Father Mike Patullo will be the officiant. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be in Saint Thomas Cemetery, Aitkin. Arrangements are with Sorensen-Root-Thompson Funeral Home in Aitkin. Go to www.srtfuneral.com to leave a message of condolence.
To send flowers to the family of Rose Ann Nentl, please visit Tribute Store.