Rose Marie Reich, 83, Cohasset, formerly of Aitkin, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020 at Autumn Lane Assisted Living in Cohasset.
She was born June 7, 1937 in Grand Rapids. She was the daughter of Oscar Halvorsen and Pauline (Frovold) Halvorsen of Swatara. Rose was the youngest of 14 children, of whom four passed during birth or infancy. She was baptized and confirmed into the Lutheran faith, and attended elementary school in Swatara and high school in Hill City. On Sept. 4, 1954, Rose was united in marriage to Warren Leroy Reich of Palisade at Trinity Lutheran Church, Hill City. They resided in Aurora and Palisade, settling on the farm in Palisade. To this union four children were born: Kevin, Kelvin, Kim and Kelly. The family were members of Bethany Lutheran Church, Palisade, where Rose was a charter member of the Bethel Lutheran Church Women in 1965. The family moved to Aitkin in 1966, where Rose began her career working in the retail business. She worked for many years at the Ben Franklin store, eventually serving as assistant manager. Rose finished her retail career working in the pharmacy department of Holder Drug and Snyder Drug in Aitkin, working to the age of 75. The family became members of the First Lutheran Church, Aitkin in 1966, where Rose still held membership. Rose was regularly active in church, all of her able years, most recently serving with the Women of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America. She also served with the Aitkin Lioness Club. In 2016, Rose relocated to assisted living facilities in Grand Rapids. In 2018 she moved to Autumn Lane Assisted Living at Cohasset where she resided until her passing.
Rose was preceded in death by her parents, Oscar and Pauline; her sisters: Prudence, Mabel, Evelyn, Ella Mae, Luccille, Wanda, Helen; her brothers, Phillip and Leroy; a special uncle and aunt, Lloyd and Leona Frovold.
Rose is survived by her daughter, Kim Reich, Grand Rapids; sons, Kevin (Sheila) Reich, Red Lake Falls; Kelvin Reich, Arcadia, Florida; Kelly (Rita) Reich, Owatonna; 12 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; many loving nieces, nephews and friends.
Rose was known for her home baked goods which were always available for family and friends. Many will miss her Christmas cookies, date bars and homemade treats. As Rose’s family, we extend our sincere gratitude to the proprietors, Leanne and Dave Brenden, and the staff of Autumn Lane for the loving care bestowed upon our mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother for the past few years. You were a blessing to Rose and her family.
Services will be Monday, Sept. 28, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Sorensen-Root-Thompson Funeral Home, Aitkin. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will be in Macville Cemetery, Macville Township, Aitkin County. To leave an online condolence, go to: www.srtfuneral.com. Arrangements are with Sorensen-Root-Thompson Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Aitkin.