Rosella “Rose” Georgette Lindahl, 79, Aitkin, passed away Monday, April 19, 2021 at Aicota Health Care Center, Aitkin.
She was born Jan. 23, 1942 in Corson County, South Dakota to Richard and Christina (Kern) Schily.
Rose was united in marriage to Alvin Nies on Nov. 13, 1960 in Isabel, South Dakota. She was later united in marriage to Gerald Lindahl on May 9, 1997 in Emily. Rose worked at Land O’Lakes turkey plant in Aitkin and later was a nurses aide at Aicota Health Care Center. Rose also worked at the Courage House in Aitkin, the Aitkin Bakery, the Aitkin Community Hospital and she also did home party sales. Rose enjoyed reading, listening to music and especially spending time with her grandchildren. Rose will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
Rose was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Gerald Lindahl; daughter, Tamara Kay Nies; sister, Lillian Schily; and three brothers: Harold, Albert and Jack Schily.
Rose is survived by her children: Tena (Brent) Burgstaler, Aitkin; Tim Nies, Aitkin and Terry (Kathy) Nies, Aitkin; grandchildren: Eric (Lucy) Swanson, Aitkin; Ryan (Kaitlin Larson) Swanson, Aitkin; Trevor Nies, Hopkins; Abby Nies, Fergus Falls; Breena (Jacob Erickson) Burgstaler, Aitkin; Karena Burgstaler, Aitkin; Orrin Nies, Nevis; Lindsay (Andy) Bozovsky, Detroit Lakes; Dakota Burgstaler, St. Croix Falls, Wisconsin; great-grandchildren: Anna, Leo and Kate Swanson, Aitkin; Alaina and Levi Burgstaler, St. Croix Falls, Wisconsin and Oliver Bozovsky, Detroit Lakes; three brothers: Dan (Sheila) Schily, Omak, Washington; Stanley Schily and Gary (Jody) Schily, Mobridge, South Dakota; sister, Susy Renschler, Mandan, North Dakota; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be Wednesday, April 28, from 5-7 p.m. at Sorensen-Root-Thompson Funeral Home in Aitkin and will continue Thursday, April 29 from 10 a.m. until the 11 a.m. service at New Life Church, Aitkin with Pastor Larry Burg and Pastor Barry Hite officiating. Interment will be at Saron Cemetery, Glen Township. To leave an online condolence, go to: www.srtfuneral.com. Arrangements are with Sorensen-Root-Thompson Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Aitkin.