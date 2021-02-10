Roy K. Voss, Sr., 85, longtime Maplewood resident, formerly of Aitkin, passed Feb. 4, 2021.
Roy ran many successful businesses throughout his life; one continues in his name.He was preceded in death by wife, Betty.
Roy is survived by children: Deb (Rick), Mike (Tami), Vicki (Paul), Barb (Steve) and Roy, Jr. (Ann); many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brother, Ray (Kathy); sisters, Petra and Joyce.
Visitation will be held 5-8 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 11 at Sandberg Funeral Home, 2593 Seventh Ave. E., North St. Paul. Funeral service will be 10:30 a.m., Friday, Feb. 12 at Sandberg’s.Interment Evergreen Memorial Gardens, Mahtomedi, Minnesota. Sandberg Funeral Home, 651-777-2600, sand
To plant a tree in memory of Roy Voss, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.