Roy W. Haines passed away in the early morning of April 5, 2023, just four days after his 66th birthday. He actively fought Parkinson's and gave it a fierce fight, but a stroke compounded with pneumonia overwhelmed him. As this is a very sad day for his loved ones to report his passing, their hearts have been buoyed knowing that dad spent his last weekend talking with family, chatting birthday greetings and funny memories, and celebrating the birth of his brand-new grandson, Noah.
Roy W. Haines was born on April 1, 1957 in Colorado Springs, Colorado to John and Elvera (Harmon) Haines. Roy attended High School in Grand Junction and studied Biblical Studies in Minneapolis and served as a Pastor for most of his life. Roy enjoyed camping with his family, spending time looking at the aspen trees changing colors in the fall in Colorado, and reading when there wasn't a Colorado sports game on TV. Roy will be missed by his five sons for his love, support, education, guidance, and terrible dad jokes. Roy was a wonderful son, brother, father and friend.
Roy is survived by his father, John, Sister, Ruby, five sons, Stephen (Heidi), Doug (Marie), Timothy (Janessa), Jordan (Laura), Joel (Rachel) Haines, and his treasured ten grandchildren.
Roy was preceded in passing by his Beloved Mother, Elvera.