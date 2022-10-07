Ruby Jane Kuhn

Ruby Jane Kuhn, 97, of Aitkin, passed away Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at Aitkin Health Services, Aitkin. She was born August 10, 1925 in Monroe Township, Iowa, daughter of Leslie and Margaret (Morris) Coleman. Ruby was united in marriage to Joseph Kuhn on July 1, 1942 in Walker, Iowa. Ruby was a loving mother, homemaker and also operated the family dairy farm in Glen with Joseph. She loved to fish and go out dancing with her husband, Joseph.

Ruby was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 52 years, Joseph; grandchildren, Jimmy, Steven, Greg and Donald Kuhn; siblings, Marie, Edith, Florence, Bernice, Ted, Roy, Bob and Chuck; daughter-in-law, Teresa (Pennington) Kuhn.

Service information

Oct 14
Visitation
Friday, October 14, 2022
10:00AM-11:00AM
Sorensen-Root-Thompson Funeral Home and Cremation Service
31 Minnesota Ave S.
Aitkin, MN 56431
Oct 14
Funeral Service
Friday, October 14, 2022
11:00AM
Sorensen-Root-Thompson Funeral Home and Cremation Service
31 Minnesota Ave S.
Aitkin, MN 56431
