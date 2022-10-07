Ruby Jane Kuhn, 97, of Aitkin, passed away Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at Aitkin Health Services, Aitkin. She was born August 10, 1925 in Monroe Township, Iowa, daughter of Leslie and Margaret (Morris) Coleman. Ruby was united in marriage to Joseph Kuhn on July 1, 1942 in Walker, Iowa. Ruby was a loving mother, homemaker and also operated the family dairy farm in Glen with Joseph. She loved to fish and go out dancing with her husband, Joseph.
Ruby was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 52 years, Joseph; grandchildren, Jimmy, Steven, Greg and Donald Kuhn; siblings, Marie, Edith, Florence, Bernice, Ted, Roy, Bob and Chuck; daughter-in-law, Teresa (Pennington) Kuhn.
Ruby is survived by her children, Norman (Shirley) Kuhn of Brainerd, Merle Kuhn of Vinton, Iowa, Raymond Kuhn of Glen and Judy (Jerry) Ryan of Grand Rapids; grandchildren, Kimberly, Geoff, Keatha, Melissa, Vivian, Laurie, Patty, Larry, Mitchell, Brian, Amanda and Kellie; many great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.
Services will be Friday, October 14, 2022 at 11 AM in Sorensen-Root-Thompson Funeral Home, Aitkin. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will be in St. Thomas Catholic Cemetery, Aitkin. To leave an online condolence, go to: www.srtfuneral.com. Arrangements are with Sorensen-Root-Thompson Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Aitkin.
To send flowers to the family of Ruby Kuhn, please visit Tribute Store.