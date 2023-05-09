Rudolph "Rudy" R. Burgstaler, age 85 of Kimball, MN died on Thursday May 4, 2023 at Meeker Manor in Litchfield, MN. A funeral Service held at 11:00AM on Saturday May 13, 2023 at Ostmark Lutheran Church in Watkins, MN. A visitation held from 4:00 - 7:00 PM on Friday May 12, 2023 at Johnson Hagglund Funeral and Cremation in Litchfield, MN and will continue one hour prior to the service at church on Saturday. Interment will be held at the Ostmark/West Kingston Mission Cemetery in Watkins, MN.

Rudolph "Rudy" Roy Burgstaler was born January 2, 1938 in Dean Lake Township, Crow Wing County, MN on a farm north of Aitkin, the youngest of nine children to Frank and Frances (Smolnikar) Burgstaler who had immigrated to the U.S. from Slovenia, Europe. He attended Aitkin Schools and received his GED from Litchfield High School in April 1970. He assisted his parents on their dairy and crop farm while growing up. After his parents retired and moved to Fontana, CA following other family members, Rudy accompanied them and worked in a gas station and sheet metal plant before entering the U.S. Army in December, 1960. He was stationed at Ft. Leonardwood, MO, Ft. Knox, KY, Ft. Stewart, GA and Augsburg, Germany during the Berlin Wall crisis. He served 13 months in Germany in the 32nd Armour Division, Company A 3D Medium Tank Battalion, where he drove a tank. Upon returning from the military in November 1962 he again joined his parents in California where he again was employed at a sheet metal plant. In March 1965 (during the big blizzard) he returned to Minnesota to work for his sister, Ann and Ernie Hamilton, who had a mink ranch north of Kingston, MN, later purchasing the home across the road.

To plant a tree in memory of Rudy Burgstaler as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you