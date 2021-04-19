Russell Wayne Bowers, 71, Palisade, died Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at his residence.
He was born May 4, 1949 in Mason City, Iowa to Edwin and Wava (Burgess) Bowers. He grew up in Mason City, Iowa and graduated from Mason City High School. He was a U.S. Army Veteran serving in the Vietnam War. Since his childhood Russell has been coming to his family cabin on Thornton Lake in Aitkin County. He worked at Lehigh Portland Cement Co. in Mason City. for 10 years. He moved to Minnesota where he owned and operated Aitkin Surplus & Pawn store and traveled to gun and trade shows. He loved the outdoors, fishing, hunting, bee keeping, and flying model planes and working on his model trains.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister Shauna Jones.
Russell is survived by the love of his life, Cindy Baker, Palisade; children, Jason (Nicole) Bowers, Mason City; Tamela (Scott) Harris, Mason City; grandchildren: Blake, Braedon and Jenna; great-granddaughter, Briella; special nephew, Gabe (Mellisa) Leach and other special relatives and friends.
In keeping with Russell’s wishes there will be no formal services. Burial will be in Rockwell Cemetery, Rockwell, Iowa. Arrangements are with Sorensen-Root-Thompson Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Aitkin. To Leave a message of condolence please go to www.srtfuneral.com.