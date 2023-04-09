Russell Peterson, 78 of Deerwood, Minnesota, passed away April 5, 2023 at his home from cancer. He is survived by his wife, Mary, daughter Melanie (Cory) Tauer, sister, Myrna Haar, niece Julie (Pat), their children Fisher and Reed, nephew David (Alisa), their children Olivia, Everly and Theo. He was preceded by his daughter, Autumn Lynn, his parents, Viola and Edwin Peterson, brother-in law, Ron Haar, other family members and friends. Russ graduated from North High School, Minneapolis in 1962 and immediately joined the Navy becoming a Seabee with a rank of E5 serving in Japan and the Aleutian Islands. He then became an apprentice plumber in 1967 attending Dunwoody Institute ending his career as a master plumber with the City of Minneapolis. He met his wife on a blind date in high school in 1962 and said to his friend, Dan, "I'm going to marry her" which he did in 1967 at Central Lutheran Church in Minneapolis. They lived in south Minneapolis for 35 years and retired in 2004 to Cedar Lake in Aitkin where he used his "musky hunting" skills. His other love was small game hunting of which pheasant hunting was his favorite sport. He would enjoy hosting "small game dinners" in the fall for family and friends. Russ enjoyed studying the Civil War and history in general. He would even embark on teaching a Civil War class in the Aitkin Community Ed program.
Russ was a 43-year kidney transplant recipient from his sister as the result of a rare disease and never suffered any kind of rejection during his lifetime enjoying life with family and friends. He was a collector of German artifacts, oil lamps, tie clasps, small cannons and military memorabilia.
He was a member of American Legion Post #86 and volunteered working burger night and other events for several years and served on the Aitkin County Historical Board.
Funeral Service will begin at 11:00am - Saturday, April 22, 2023 at First Lutheran Church, Aitkin. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to the service at the church. Lunch will follow the service. Interment will be at Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis at a later date. Military Honors will be accorded by Aitkin American Legion Post #86 & Aitkin VFW Post #1727.
In lieu of flowers, Russ asks that donations be made to St. Jude, DAV, MN Public Radio, Twin Cities PBS or your favorite charity. Arrangements are with Sorenson-Root-Thompson Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Aitkin, Minnesota. Phone #218/927-2614. To sign the guestbook online, go to www.srtfuneral.com