Ruth M. Coleman, 87, Aitkin, and formerly of Minneapolis passed away.
She will be dearly missed by loving husband, Lauren Coleman; son, Michael (Holly), Lakeville; grandchildren, Mason and Mikayla; sister, Zoe Ann Palmer, Spring Park and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Shelby & Ethel Palmer; and brother Neil Palmer.
Funeral service is at 11 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 18 at Henry W. Anderson Mortuary, 14850 Garrett Ave, Apple Valley. In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to the Alzheimer Association or Pine Lake Methodist Chapel, 24145 435th Ave., Aitkin, MN. 56431, 218-678-3344. Henry W. Anderson, 952-432-2331, www.HenryWAnderson.com.