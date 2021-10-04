Ruth Eileen (Cope) Hanlon, 85, our beloved mother, grandmother, and great grandmother of Aitkin, MN, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her children on October 1, 2021. Born October 13, 1935, in Southeast Minneapolis, she graduated from Marshall High School and cosmetology school.
She was a trained beautician and had a long career as a secretary at Rogers Custom Optics and Minneapolis Public Schools. She had many talents, and will be remembered for her chocolate chip cookies, banana bread, and knitting/crocheting.
She was preceded in death by her husband: Donald Hanlon; parents: Leslie Cope and Bernice (Cope) Fleury; brothers: Glenn, Charles, and Arlyn Cope; Sister: Marlene (Cope) Cardinal; son-in-law: Mark Tuenge. Survived by son: Douglas (Gail) Hanlon; daughters: Karen (Daryl) O'Brien, Kathy (Rick) Ringdal, Gail (John) Roslin, Linda Tuenge, Mary (Jim) Paterson, Lesley (Tim Johnson) Gallagher and Beth (Greg) Gaulke; 20 grandchildren; and 23 great-grandchildren; sister: Jeannette (Rich) Seals; brother: Kenneth (Sandra) Cope, and many other family and friends.
A graveside service will be held Saturday, Oct. 23rd, 11 AM at Saron Cemetery (Dam Lake), 300th Pl, Aitkin, MN. A Celebration of Life will follow. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. Arrangements are with the Cremation Society of Minnesota, Duluth 218-624-5200.