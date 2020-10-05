Sally Allison, 77, Palisade, passed away Saturday evening, Oct. 3 at the memory care unit of Golden Horizons after a battle with Alzheimer’s.
Sally was born Jan. 15, 1943 to John and Edna (Wiberg) Stiff and grew up in West St. Paul, where she was a 1961 graduate of Henry Sibley High School. Sally moved to North Round Lake in 1973 where she raised her four sons. She worked many years as an aide at Palisade School and for the Waukenabo Township. She was a member of the Hilltop Chapel Church where she was an active volunteer. Sally enjoyed spending time outdoors in her yard gardening and watching the birds and wildlife. She loved her weekly trip to town and shopping the garage sales with her best friend, Linda. She especially cherished spending time with friends and loved ones, her girlfriends, her children, and her grandchildren. Sally will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
Sally was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, John.
Sally is survived by her four children: Tony, Durham North Carolina; John (Linette), Maple Grove; Tylor (Pauline), Stillwater and Andrew, Pequot Lakes; eight grandchildren: Julien, Riley, Kelli, Cecilia, Jasmine, An Li, Emery and Leila. She is also survived by her best friend and “sister,” Linda Watson; other relatives and friends.
Services will be held Friday, Oct. 9 at 11 a.m. at Sorenson-Root-Thompson Funeral Home, Aitkin. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment to follow at Waukenabo Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Cure Alzheimer’s Fund. To leave an online condolence, go to: www.srtfuneral.com. Arrangements are with Sorensen-Root-Thompson Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Aitkin.