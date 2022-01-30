Sally Ann Hanson, 84, of Aitkin died January 27, 2022 at Riverwood Healthcare Center in Aitkin. She was born October 20, 1937 in Bloomington the daughter of Vern and Esther (Quick) Lundeen. She graduated from Aitkin High School and then attended beauty college. Sally was united in marriage to Donald W. Hanson on October 27, 1956 in Kimberly, Minnesota. They lived in rural Aitkin and in 1971 they bought their farm and raised Turkeys from 1971 - 1998. The farm was a very important part of Sally's life. She enjoyed playing cards, was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, the Red Hat Society and First Lutheran Church in Aitkin.
She was preceded in death by her husband Donald Hanson on February 13, 2015, daughter-in-law Margaret Hanson, nephew Jack Davies, siblings: John Lundeen, Vincent Lundeen, Muriel Howard, Verna Davies, and her parents Vern and Esther Lundeen.
She is survived by 2 sons: Mark Hanson of Aitkin
Kim Hanson of McGregor;
Granddaughter Haylee Rae Hanson of Crosby;
Siblings: Donna Hanson of Brainerd, Barbara Jenkauski of Anoka, Vern "Bug" (Nancy) Lundeen of Anoka, Duane "Chip" (Bonita) Lundeen of Garrison;
And many other special relatives and friends.
Funeral service will be 11:00am - Thursday, February 3, 2022 at First Lutheran Church in Aitkin. Pastor Reggie Denton will officiate. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be in Saron Cemetery. Arrangements are with Sorensen-Root-Thompson Funeral Home in Aitkin. Go to www.srtfuneral.com to leave a message of condolence.
