Sandra Marie Dreher, 81, Aitkin, died Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, at Golden Horizons Assisted Living in Aitkin, after a long battle with dementia.
Sandy was born on Oct. 23, 1939, in Baudette. After she finished high school, she went to Illinois for additional schooling. This is where she met her husband, Robert Dreher. For most of her career life, she was an office manager. For a few years starting 1979, Sandy and Bob owned Carlsona Beach Resort and made very fond memories. Upon retirement, they spent six months on Gull Lake in Brainerd and six months in Florida.
Sandy was known to be a fantastic cook with a reputation for her excellent ribs and BBQ sauce. She had a great fondness for animals, especially her Labradors. In addition, she was an avid gardener, loved playing cards with her grandchildren, and the first in line for a boat ride. Her grandchildren wrote, “she was loving, caring, selfless, compassionate, beautiful and the best Grandmother in the whole world.”
Sandy is survived by her husband, Robert; three children: Mark Dreher, Brainerd; Heidi (Mark) Westerlund, Aitkin and Erik (Connie) Dreher, Wisconsin; three sisters: Joanne (Robert) Albritton, Mississippi; Janice (John) Wehner, Illinois and Cheryl (Dayton) Larson, Brainerd; and six grandchildren: Darrel, Dallas, Matthew, Felicia, J.D. and Dakota.
Sandy was preceded in death by her father, Sisner Rydberg; her mother, Ruth Rydberg; and three brother-in-laws: Robert Albritton, John Wehner and Dayton Larson.
The family would like to extend a sincere thank you to Golden Horizon Assisted Living of Aitkin and their staff for her fantastic care.
A celebration of life will take place this summer at her beloved Cedar Lake where many family and friend celebrations have taken place.