Sandra Franke

Sandra  Franke, Aitkin, formerly of Pierz, passed away Sept. 6, 2023, at Abbott hospital due to complications while having an operation.

Sandra was born Aug. 18, 1944. in Pine Island, Minnesota and in 1950, the family moved to the Pine Center area where Sandra grew up and was schooled.

To plant a tree in memory of Sandra Franke as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
  

Recommended for you