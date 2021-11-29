Sandra Gail Borgman, 71, of Aitkin, passed away Friday, November 26, 2021 at Riverwood Healthcare Center, Aitkin. She was born December 31, 1949 in Aitkin to Marvin and Donna (Landrus) Borgman. Sandra grew up in the Aitkin area where she attended school and graduated in 1968. She then attended beauty school in Minneapolis. Over the years, she worked as a Cosmetologist, Bartender, Convenience Store Owner and she also worked at Grand Casino, Mille Lacs until her retirement. All of this was done while raising her family. She enjoyed cooking, baking, music, playing card and gardening. Sandra especially loved spending time with her family and friends.
Sandra is preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Debbie and Dianne.
Sandra is survived by her partner of 13 years, Robert Scholl; children, Kimberly (David) Langfeld, Wendy Betzler (John Berger), Ryan (Amy Seitz) Betzler, Brandon Isaacs, Gina Isaacs, Jerod Isaacs; her beloved grandchildren, Kyle, Christian (Liz), Matthew (Tahlya), James, Aleya, Tayshaun, Damion, Isabella, Alaina, Maxwell, Isaiah, Jordan, Parker, Stephan, Ava, Lillianna and one great grandson, Jack; siblings, Larry Borgman, Gary (Rajean) Borgman, Beverly Borgman, Terry (Patty) Borgman; children and grandchildren of her heart, Aimee Scholl, Shawn Schroeder and Jonathon Scholl; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Services will be Friday, December 3rd at 11:00 AM in St. John's Lutheran Church, Aitkin with Pastor David Becker officiating. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to the service at the church. To sign the guestbook online, go to: www.srtfuneral.com. Arrangements are with Sorensen-Root-Thompson Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Aitkin.