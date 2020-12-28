Sandra “Sandy” Lea Wilson, 79, Aitkin died peacefully at home on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020.
Sandy was born in Rochester, Minnesota to Burt and Inez Glynn on June 14, 1941. On Nov. 10, 1962 she was married to Roger D. Wilson in Grand Meadow. They made their way to Farm Island Lake in Aitkin in 1970 when Roger took a job at Burns Kneeland Lumber which later became Lake States Lumber. Sandy was a nurse in Aitkin beginning at the old Aitkin hospital, then the Ripple River Health Care clinic which later became Riverwood. She was an LPN for 29 years and was good at her job, especially giving shots. Nothing made her eyes twinkle more than giving her family members a shot in the arm. Must have been a nurse thing.
Sandy enjoyed spending time on the deep reefs of Rainy Lake catching late summer walleyes. She especially enjoyed outfishing the “fisherman” in the boat which almost always happened. Oftentimes she would feel bad for her son Steve and offer to pay him $5 if he caught a fish. Steve really appreciated that. In the winter, she and Roger would divide their time between Farm Island and Ft. Myers Beach. She had so many good friends and family around the U.S. that cared dearly about her and her family is extremely grateful for that.
Sandy was preceded in death by her husband, Roger in 2013; her parents; brother, Pat and his wife Dorothy and her special friend, Curt Radman.
Sandy is survived by her son, Steve (Julie), Aitkin and their children: Tanner, Brynn and Reagan. She is also survived by her “adopted” daughters, Jill and Marni Radman; sisters-in-law, Betty (Jim) Threinen, Plymouth and Carol Wilson (Harold), Joplin, Missouri; brother-in-law, Shorty (Linda) Wilson, Elkton/Grand Meadow.
Services will be held at a later date when gatherings are permitted, most likely outdoors on the shores of Farm Island Lake. A special thanks to the staff of Riverwood for the care she received over the last few months. She always felt “at home” at Riverwood whether she was working or a patient. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the Riverwood Foundation as the family will be setting up a nursing scholarship endowment in Sandy’s name. To leave an online condolence, go to: www.srtfuneral.com. Arrangements are with Sorensen-Root-Thompson Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Aitkin.