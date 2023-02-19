Sarah Maxine Amidon, 79, of Aitkin, died February 12, 2023, at Golden Horizons, with the caring staff by her side.
Sarah was born August 25, 1943, in Spirit Lake Iowa to LaVon and Irene (Weaver) Thompson. In 1950 her family moved to Lily, South Dakota, where Sarah graduated from Bradley High School.
In December 1960, her family moved to Isle Minnesota after purchasing Big Point Resort on Mille Lacs Lake. Sarah met her husband Tom Amidon while working at her family's resort.
Sarah joined her husband's logging and lumber business in 1962. She went from bookkeeper to tail sawyer, replacing a crew of 3 who had left to build snowmobiles in Crosby.
In 1980, Sarah started a woodcraft business expanding into creating jewelry, pottery, and stained glass. She loved to create beautiful things selling at art and craft shows and gift shops in the 5-state area. In the early 1990's Sarah's compassionate nature, enthusiasm for helping and caring for others led her to become a Home Health Aid.
Sarah had an incredible will to live, overcoming a stroke January 15th, 2003. She went on to earn a Master Gardener Degree. Sarah loved gardening, preserving the harvest, cooking, baking, kayaking, was an avid reader and collector of books, angels, and always loved the company of cats and dogs.
She was preceded in death by her brother Tom Thompson, parents LaVon and Irene Thompson, sister Connie Olson (Veron), sister-in-law Joyce Thompson, brother Jack Thompson and sister-in-law Frances.
Sarah is survived by her husband Tom, brother Richard Thompson, sister Judy (Joe) Nickolay, sister Cherie (Phil) Fournier, sister-in-law Eleanor Amidon, daughter Julie (Jeff Conklin) Amidon-Conklin, many nieces and nephews, and friends. Her easy smile and big whole-body laugh will be greatly missed.
