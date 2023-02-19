Sarah Maxine Amidon

Sarah Maxine Amidon, 79, of Aitkin, died February 12, 2023, at Golden Horizons, with the caring staff by her side.

Sarah was born August 25, 1943, in Spirit Lake Iowa to LaVon and Irene (Weaver) Thompson. In 1950 her family moved to Lily, South Dakota, where Sarah graduated from Bradley High School.

To plant a tree in memory of Sarah Amidon as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you