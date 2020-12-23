Scott Douglas Krawchuk, 58, Aitkin, passed away Monday, Dec. 21, 2020 at his home.
He was born May 29, 1962 in Minneapolis to Nels and Barbara (Larson) Krawchuk. Scott was a veteran of the United States Navy who served on the U.S.S. Concord. Scott was united in marriage to Karen Christensen on June 7, 1986. Scott loved music and his passion was drumming. He enjoyed playing cards and joking around with family and friends. Scott especially enjoyed time with his grandkids and family. Scott will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
Scott was preceded in death by his parents.
Scott is survived by his loving wife, Karen Krawchuk, Aitkin; two daughters, MacKenzie and Ali Krawchuk, both of Aitkin; two grandchildren, Julian Krawchuk and Jamie Schaffer.
To honor Scott’s wishes, no services will be held. To leave an online condolence, go to: www.srtfuneral.com. Arrangements are with Sorensen-Root-Thompson Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Aitkin.