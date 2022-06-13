Scott Matthew Davies

Scott was born on October 2, 1960 in Aitkin, Minnesota to Glenn and MaryAnn Davies, the 4th of 5 children. As a child, Scott spent time playing football, wrestling, and spending time with his friends. Scott graduated from Aitkin High School in Minnesota in 1978. After high school he entered the Navy and served from '78-'81. He then moved to San Diego where he met Michelle and married her in August 1992. In 1993, they moved to Colorado where he remained for his entire life. Scott had 2 children, Blake and Ella, who he loved very much. Scott is survived by his wife, Michelle Davies; 2 children, Blake and Ella Davies; 3 sisters, Tammy Smith, Deb Davies and Cindy Davies; and many other family members and friends. Scott loved everyone around him and will be dearly missed.
Scott is preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Kevin.
A celebration of life will take place in Minnesota at at later date.
To plant a tree in memory of Scott Davies as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
